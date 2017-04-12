How I Dyed My Hair Pink In Just 1 Minute For Coachella

Coachella is all about colorful and boho beauty looks. Pink hair is not shocking in the least at the festival, and I have a quick and easy trick you can copy without permanently damaging your hair.

Ok, so my headline was a little misleading. I’m a natural blonde but I get highlights from the AMAZING Kyle White at Oscar Blandi. I would never dye my hair for fear of ruining his gorgeous work, but I love the look of pink locks.

If you are headed to Coachella, or another music festival, or just love the look, here’s how you can rock colored hair without messing with your actual color.

That’s my ponytail in the photo above! To get this look, I used the Hairdo 23″ Color Splash Pony. It’s actually synthetic hair, but it can be heat styled however you want — blow dried, curled or straightened.

All you do is attach the hook into the front of your own ponytail. Wrap the hair around the base and secure with a couple bobby pins (the hair actually comes with pins, so it’s super easy).

This is such a fast and simple solution if you want to rock colored hair. Kylie Jenner has worn teal and orange hair to the Coachella music festival in the past, and her secret was that she was actually wearing wigs — she didn’t dye her hair.

The Color Splash Pony comes in blue, pink, light green and lavender, so there is a shade for anyone. It’s also super helpful if you have brunette hair. Traditionally, you’d have to bleach your hair light before applying a pastel color, (a process that can take hours) but with this easy extension, you can just add the color in instantly!

