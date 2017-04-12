Clay Adler Saved ‘Four Or Five Lives’ After Suicide: He Would Be ‘Thrilled,’ Dad Says

Rex/Shutterstock

The news of Clay Adler’s suicide was incredibly heartbreaking, but ‘good things’ can come out of this tragedy, according to his family. Even though he lost a son, Clay’s father says that the young MTV star is saving lives and helping people – even after death!

“Clay [Adler, 27] had requested that his organs — and he did this years ago when he applied for a driver’s license — that his organs be donated to people,” his father, Frank, told PEOPLE magazine. With Clay making this decision, his father says the Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County alum has “done some amazing things. He’s saved about four or five lives already and there should be more. “

The young MTV star passed away on March 26 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Before Clay died, his father got one last chance to see him in the hospital and say good-bye. “We saw him every minute of every day while he was there,” he said. “They kept him alive a little bit longer so that he could do the donations we’re talking about. The hospital did say that he’s donated more than they’ve ever seen because his internals were in phenomenal shape,” said Frank.

Clay’s father added that “several” people have gotten in touch with his family to express “complete thankfulness” for the organ donation, while expressing condolences for their loss. “That’s a good thing that came out of it,” Frank added. “Clay would be thrilled that these people are now living because of him.”

The short life of the Newport Harbor star ended while he and friends were camping in the California desert. A day before he died, Clay and his pals went shooting and he reportedly turned a gun on himself, shooting himself in the head. The young man reportedly struggled with mental illness but even this tragic event caught many of his friends by surprise.

“There was never any sign of depression or anything like that,” a friend of Clay EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Clay never acted “weird or strange on or off the set” and seemingly “had everything going for him.” Sadly, friends and family will never know the struggle he faced under the surface. Yet, his father seemed to find a silver lining in this overwhelming sadness. Perhaps Clay’s story ends not in tragedy, but in a happy ending for all those he helped?

Our thoughts continue to go out to Clay’s family, friends and fans during their time of loss.

