Chrissy Teigen’s Totally TMI Guilty Pleasure About Motherhood: ‘I Have A Booger Obsession’

As if we needed another reason to love Chrissy Teigen, the model got SUPER candid about motherhood in a recent interview — revealing how ‘excited’ she gets about snatching snot out of her daughter’s nose! And as TMI as it may be, we can’t help but admire Chrissy for being candid. Read her hilarious story here!

Reflecting on her past year of motherhood, Chrissy Teigen, 31, sat down with Refinery29 and totally opened up about what it’s REALLY like to be a mom — the good, the bad, AND the downright gross! And when we say, “open up,” we MEAN “open up!” In typical Chrissy fashion, the model even discussed her and John Legend‘s, 38, baby daughter Luna‘s boogers. Yes, her boogers!

“Maybe like five minutes ago, I took my nail up Luna’s nose and scraped the most epic booger out you can ever imagine,” Chrissy began when asked if there’s something she used to never think she’d do before becoming a mom almost exactly one year ago. “And I put it in a paper towel and I kind of stared at it for a while, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is like a really amazing booger I got.’ Like you get very excited for being able to clear out your kid’s nose.”

Chrissy hilariously continued, “I have this obsession with digging out her boogers with my pinky. I try to be as gentle as possible, but once I see it, I can’t go to bed knowing it’s in there. I need to get it out. I’ve honestly thought about putting my mouth around her nose and just sucking it out.” LOL. Leave it to Chrissy to tell like it is REALLY is! Adding a sweet disclaimer, Chrissy insisted, “It’s so great! Luna’s so great! I swear! I am just in love with her boogers!”

But Chrissy isn’t one of our fav celeb moms for nothing. The star also got deep about her “dark” experience with postpartum depression, and how she’s come out of it a stronger person. “When I was in the midst of everything, I could never imagine myself on the other side of it. Now, I’m able to look at September, October, November, December, and shake my head at how dark and crazy of a period it was,” Chrissy told the media outlet. “Unfortunately you can only really do that when you’re out of it… And there’s no better feeling than being out of it.” Is it just us, or is Chrissy a true inspiration?

