Chris Evans & Scarlett Johansson Dating? They Have ‘So Much In Common’

REX/SHuttertock

Hot new couple alert! Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are both newly single, and the longtime friends have gotten together romantically following their respective splits, according to a new report. Do you think they’re a good couple!?

“[Chris Evans] and [Scarlett Johansson]‘s romance began very recently,” InTouch reports. “They’ve always had crazy chemistry, but the timing was never right. Now that they’re both single, their friendship has finally turned into something more.”

As we previously reported, Scarlett and her husband, Romain Dauriac’s, split was confirmed in January, and Chris and his girlfriend, Jenny Slate, ended their relationship after less than a year in February. “Chris is different than any guy Scarlett has dated before,” the mag’s insider explains. “She usually goes for guys who are very different than her. But Scarlett and Chris have so much in common. They have the same sense of humor, political views, and are both very family-oriented. They’re so much alike that it’s scary.”

Chris and Scarlett actually sat next to each other at the 2017 Oscars on Feb. 26, where he was reportedly “whispering in her ear” and making her blush all night long, according to Star magazine. The A-list actors have starred in The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age Of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War together, and will once again share the screen in Avengers: Infinity War, due out in 2018. Clearly, they’ve spent a lot of time together, and there’s only more where that came from, so we wouldn’t be surprised if things do start heating up between this gorgeous pair!

Scarlett was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 until 2010 (their divorce was finalized in 2011). She briefly dated Sean Penn, and was then with Nate Naylor for more than a year. She and Romain got engaged after less than a year of dating in Sept. 2013, and their daughter was born in 2014. Chris’ love life has been kept much more private, although he’s been linked to Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly and more well-known stars.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scarlett and Chris make a cute couple?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.