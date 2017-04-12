Chris Brown Furious At Quavo For Dating Karrueche: He Feels ‘Stabbed In The Back’

Things are heating up between Karrueche Tran and Quavo — and Chris Brown is NOT here for it….especially since he used to be friends with his ex’s new man. Now, the hip-hop star is feeling totally betrayed and stabbed in the back, according to a new report.

It looks like Chris Brown’s friendship with Quavo is totally over after this betrayal! The Migos rapper has been spending time with Chris’ ex, Karrueche Tran, lately, and Chris is totally livid over it, according to TMZ. The guys were actually good friends, and Breezy went out of his way to promote Migos’ recent album before they made a name for themselves, so he feels totally “stabbed in the back” that Quavo has been seeing Kae, the site reports.

Just last month, Chris gushed over Migos in their piece for Billboard magazine. “Y’all my real friends and brothers,” he told the guys. “I bought your album three times. I spent my own money and s***. I’m proud of you n***as. I would never hate on you n***as.” Well, things can clearly change, because it’s definitely looking like Chris has changed his tune!

However, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Migos isn’t afraid of Chris’ wrath. “Quavo is a fan of Chris’ music and would love to have a drink with him to talk about things if Chris is that upset about him dating his ex,” our insider explains. “He is not scared of Chris at all. Quavo is not afraid of anyone and would fight for his new girl. He has respect for Chris, but won’t back down from dating Karrueche.”

Kae and Quavo were first linked when they were photographed leaving his concert together on April 8, however, they’ve reportedly been seeing each other for a few months now. Chris is also reportedly convinced that Karrueche’s restraining order against him in February was all orchestrated so the two could move forward with their relationship without having to worry about him, TMZ’s insider claims. This could get ugly!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chris will take action against Quavo for dating Karrueche? Or will he eventually let it go?