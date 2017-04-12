Charlie Murphy Dead: Brother Of Eddie Tragically Passes Away At 57

REX/Shutterstock

This is so heartbreaking! Charlie Murphy, the older brother of comedian Eddie, died in the early hours of Apr. 12 after losing his longstanding battle with leukemia. He was only 57 years old. Read all the emotional details below.

Hearts all over the world are breaking following the news of Charlie Murphy‘s death at the young of 57. Charlie, who was a successful comedian in his own right, died in a New York City hospital on April 12 after battling leukemia for many years, according to his manager who broke the tragic story to TMZ. The comedian’s manager also revealed that his client had been undergoing chemo.

Like his older brother Eddie Murphy, Charlie involved himself in countless comedy projects that still stand the test of time. Many fans remember his collaborations with Dave Chapelle on The Chapelle Show. He also co-starred in Are We There Yet?, The Boondocks, and Black Jesus. Charlie’s most recent work included touring the world with famous comedic icons like Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, and George Lopez.

Like all of us at HollywoodLife.com, many celebrities are currently in shock and in mourning. Chris Rock, Travon Free, and Russell Simmons are just a few of the stars who’ve written heartwarming messages on Twitter honoring their late friend and dear co-worker. Charlie was married to Tisha Taylor from 1997 to 2009 — the year she devastatingly passed away from cancer. He is survived by their three children. As distraught as we are over Charlie’s death, it’s comforting knowing that he’s in heaven with his wife now.

