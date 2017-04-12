Caitlyn Jenner Can ‘Die Happy’ After Having Gender Reassignment Surgery

REX/Shutterstock

Caitlyn Jenner has taken the ‘final step’ in her transition from male to female. She underwent gender reassignment surgery in Jan. 2017, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s happier than ever! Caitlyn’s living her life with ‘no regrets!’ Get the exciting details!

Caitlyn Jenner, 67, is “finally the person she’s always wanted to be,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com! The reality star revealed in her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, that she successfully underwent gender reassignment surgery in Jan. 2017, PEOPLE confirmed on April 11.

“For Caitlyn to take the final step in becoming the woman she’s always wanted to be, has become the ultimate relief,” a source told us. “If no one accepts or understands it, at least she knows that she’s completely happy.” Amazing!

At this point, Caitlyn is ready to live her life to the fullest. “She is as happy as one can be in their own skin,” the insider revealed. “She can die happy knowing that she did what she needed to do for herself.” In the end, Caitlyn wants to teach people a valuable lesson — “To realize that they should live their lives with no regrets.” You go, girl!

Caitlyn’s memoir will be available on April 25. In the highly anticipated book, she revealed that the gender reassignment surgery was a “success,” according to Radar Online. She called the decision to go through with the transitional surgery, “complex.”

Caitlyn also revealed that she decided to finally talk about her surgery, to avoid being asked about it continuously. “I am telling you because I believe in candor,” she wrote in her book. “So all of you can stop staring. You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it.”

The stunning star revealed her new identity as “Caitlyn” in June 2015. She appeared on the, now famous, cover of Vanity Fair in a white corset, and the world went wild. Then, in Oct. 2016, she legally changed her name to “Caitlyn Marie,” as well as her gender to female. We’re glad to hear that Caitlyn is the happiest she’s ever been.

