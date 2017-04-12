Blac Chyna V. Kim Kardashian — Who Rocked The Sexy Wet Hairstyle Better?

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy Of Instagram

Blac Chyna just copied Kim Kardashian’s exact look & we’re freaking out! Kim’s wet hair look at the VMAs became famous & now Blac copied the exact hairstyle. Who do you think rocked the sexy look better? VOTE.

Uh oh, Blac Chyna, 28, copied yet another Kardashian/Jenner and this time it’s Kim Kardashian, 36. Blac totally copied Kim’s exact hairstyle from the 2016 VMAs and they look so similar! We cannot decide who rocked the hair better. What do you guys think? VOTE.

How can we ever forget when Kim arrived at the 2016 VMAs in her sexy ensemble. She showed up looking like she just stepped out of the ocean with her wait hair, dewy skin, and sexy ruched dress. Kim’s hair for the red carpet was done by hairstylist Michael Silva, and the entire world freaked out over how gorgeous she looked. Kim even loved it so much, that she actually rocked the wet hair again just recently at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards on April 2nd in LA. For that event, her hair was done by stylist, Chris Appleton, and he describes the look as “Wet look glow.”

Considering Kim just rocked the hairstyle, it’s a little bizarre that Blac just copied her. She posted a bunch of selfies with her wet hair and dewy, glowing skin. Blac’s hair was from Kendrasboutique Hair™ and installed by stylist, Kellon Deryck. The brand posted a pic of her hairstyle, describing the look as “Waves On Top Of Waves – @BlacChyna Is Giving Us Wavy Vibes In Our Brazilian Body Wave Hair In The Natural State!”

We were so shocked by Blac’s hairstyle because it looks exactly like Kim’s and we can’t decide who rocked the look better! What do you guys think? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.