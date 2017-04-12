Betsy DeVos Pulls Obama’s Student Loan Protections: What This Means For You

REX/Shutterstock

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos just officially stripped Obama-era protections for people with student loans, and it’s going to make it harder for you to pay off yours. Here’s everything you need to know.

Betsy DeVos, 59, rolled back a reform from President Obama‘s administration that required the government’s Federal Student Aid office to help borrowers manage their debt. By stripping away these protections on April 11, Betsy — who many regard as under-qualified — is cutting costs. However, the fact that she has no replacement plan in place is definitely cause for alarm. Here’s a jarring excerpt from the official press release:

Our mission in the student loan servicing procurement process is to provide high quality customer service to federal loan borrowers in a cost-efficient and effective manner. I write today to reiterate the importance of the task ahead and reaffirm the Department’s commitment to achieving its mission. Unfortunately, this process has been subjected to a myriad of moving deadlines, changing requirements and a lack of consistent objectives. We now find ourselves in a situation where we must promptly address not only these shortcomings but also any other issues that may impede our ability to ensure borrowers do not experience deficiencies in service.

So what does this mean?

Well, going to become harder to pay off student debt, as experts point out. The move “will certainly increase the likelihood of default,” as the Center for American Progress’ David Bergeron tells Bloomberg. In other words, the number of Americans who defaulted on their loans in the past 8 years — roughly 8.7 million — will probably increase in size. Not great news. Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan sums it up nicely: “The Department of Education has decided it does not need to protect student loan borrowers.”

It’s also worth mentioning that Betsy might not know what a loan is. Take a look at this conversation with Elizabeth Warren at her confirmation hearing:

WARREN: Mrs. DeVos, do you have any experience in running a bank? BETSY DEVOS: Senator, I do not. WARREN: Have you ever managed or overseen a trillion dollar loan program? DEVOS: I have not. WARREN: How about a billion dollar loan program? DEVOS: I have not. WARREN: Okay. So no experience managing a program like this. How about participating in one? I think it is important for the person who is in charge of our financial aid programs to understand what it is like for students and their families who are struggling to pay for college. Mrs. DeVos, have you ever taken out a student loan from the federal government to help pay for college? DEVOS: I have not. WARREN: Have any of your children had to borrow money in order to go to college? DEVOS: They have been fortunate not to. WARREN: Have you had any personal experience with a Pell Grant? DEVOS: Not personal experience, but certainly friends and students with whom I have worked. WARREN: So you have no personal experience with college financial aid or management of higher education.

All we have to say about this is…yikes.

