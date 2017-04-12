20 Hollywood Couples That Are The Definition Of ‘Relationship Goals’

Courtesy of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of CBS

Beyonce and Jay Z proved they were relationship goals with their swoon-worthy wedding anniversary trip to the Grand Canyon. We’ve rounded up some other super romantic Hollywood couples like Jay and Bey who are just the absolute best!

Beyonce, 35, and Jay-Z, 47, celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary with a gorgeous trip to the Grand Canyon on Apr. 5. The couple looked more in love than ever as they walked through the stunning Arizona landscape hand-in-hand. In honor of their incredible love story, we’ve gathered our other favorite Hollywood couple are positively the definition “relationship goals. ”

Justin Timberlake, 36, and Jessica Biel, 35, proved they deserved a spot on the list. The “Can’t Stop The Feeling” singer grabbed his wife for a quick dance while he opened the 2017 Academy Awards with an incredible performance. Rumors swirled that the couple could possibly be expecting a little brother or sister for their son Silas, 2, which would just be the cutest! Speaking of adorable what about Gigi Hadid, 21, and Zayn Malik, 24?

“I call her Gee, she calls me Zee,” the former One Direction member recently told the Sunday Times Style. “There’s some other nicknames, too, but I’ll keep those private,” he said. He even revealed that Gigi has moved into his house and they’ve been living together for a year! While Gigi and Zayn defined newly-in-love goals, Goldie Hawn, 71, and Kurt Russell, 66, totally won the award for long-term relationship goals. They met in 1983 and have stayed together for over three decades! “I would have been long divorced if I’d been married,” Goldie said at the Loose Women panel in Sept. 2016. “You like your independence there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other. So, for me, I chose to stay, Kurt chose to stay,” she said.

