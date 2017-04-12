Bella Thorne Looks Like The Epitome Of Hollywood Glam, But She’s So Much More

Image Courtesy of Freeform

She’s the star of a soon-to-be hit TV show. Everyone wants to know who she’s dating. She Snapchats the intimate moments of her life. But Bella Thorne isn’t just a stunning face in Hollywood.

If you follow Bella Thorne on social media — Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, etc. — you know that she’s unapologetically herself. Her posts unfortunately earn her labels and assumptions. Her Twitter response feed is full of profanities and name calling. However, at 19, she’s not letting any of it get to her. Instead, she’s hoping that by sharing every moment of her life, she will help others.

“People go through some fu-ked up sh-t. But it doesn’t mean that you have to turn completely to the dark side and be unhappy and depressed. I have had really dark thoughts,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “When I was younger I thought about killing myself; it’s very normal in a way that, if you’re upset with who you are and how your life is going, you could think these things. I want people to know that it’s okay to talk about it. And the more I do it, the more my fans will do it with each other, and with other people in their life.”

Bella is the star of Famous in Love, Marlene King and Rebecca Serle‘s new show coming to Freeform on April 18. In it, she plays the role of Paige Townsen, a college girl who lands the role of a lifetime in the next blockbuster film. So naturally, her entire life changes entirely, and she struggles to balance fame, friendships and love — a story Bella could relate to.

Her relationships over the years have landed her in the spotlight whether she likes it or not, even when it’s not even a relationship. However, she’s focused on her career. You don’t have to believe that — you can see it in the numbers. She currently has two films and her TV show in pre-production, two films currently filming, four films in post-production, and three films completed — all set for release this year and the next. Yes, that’s twelve projects coming up. She’s also an executive producer on one of her films, You Get Me, and on a TV movie, Drink Slay Love. She’s recently teased new music coming, too.

So, before judging her — let’s think about this. Bella is 19, has been acting for nearly 10 years, and skyrocketed to fame in “the biggest high school in the world,” as Selena Gomez put it, the Disney Channel. Now, she’s taken seriously. She knows that she’ll be judged for her clothes, her friends (both male and female), or facial expressions the minute she steps outside, but she hasn’t stopped fighting for her dreams. In fact, she’s just continued stronger and faster. At this point, nothing can stop Bella Thorne. So let’s stop trying.

