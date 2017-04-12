Bella Thorne Admits She Was Furious Over Charlie Puth Twitter War: He ‘Slandered’ Me

REX/Shutterstock

Remember when former flames, Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth went at it on Twitter in Dec. 2016? Well, the actress just rehashed the past. She admitted that Charlie made her look like a ‘whore’ when he accused her of spending time with her ex, Tyler Posey. See Bella’s scathing comments!

Bella Thorne, 19, wants the world to know that Charlie Puth, 25, made her look like a “cheater” when he slammed her on Twitter on Dec. 22, 2016. “This guy is publicly slandering my name and making me seem like I’m a whore,” Bella recalled in a candid interview with Harper’s Bazaar, April 12.

During their PDA-filled friendship, an old article surfaced online about Bella and her ex, Tyler Posey, 25. And, that’s when Charlie lost it on Twitter. “Charlie thought I was spending the holiday with Tyler and he tweeted all this sh-t making me look like a cheater and a whore,” Bella admitted.

After a brief fling in Miami, Florida on Dec. 18, 2016, Charlie apparently thought that he and Bella were more than just flirty friends. However, Bella cleared the air when she told the mag that they were “not dating,” at the time.

After Charlie’s harsh tweets, Bella revealed that she confronted him. “I had to basically bang down his door, calling him like ‘what the f–k are these tweets?'” Wow. Not long after, Charlie apologized for accusing Bella of “messing” with is heart.

Although Bella has since moved on from the ugly Twitter spat — that she admitted, filled her social media with hate — she still laid down the law. “I’m a woman, I have the right to date around,” Bella said with confidence. “If I want to go out with you I can, and if I don’t, I’m not going to. You can’t just do that to people.” Preach, girl!

“I almost changed my bio to the snake emoji when it first happened because I thought it’d be funny,” Bella joked when she made light of the whole situation.

Back in Dec. 2016, Bella took to Twitter to defend herself against cyber bullies who called her a cheater. “Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and Charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends,” she explained on Twitter. “That article was written forever ago.”

As for her current relationship status, Bella is “single as f–k.” She even revealed that, “this is the longest I’ve been super single.” But, guys, you may want to listen up. Here’s Bella’s take on love: “There are so many unwritten rules about dating which I don’t like. I’d rather be super faithful and give my all to one person.” Hopefully Bella will find Mr. Right very soon!

