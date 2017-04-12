Bella Hadid Smolders On ‘ELLE’ Magazine’s Swimsuit Issue

Courtesy of ELLE

Bella Hadid is all decked out in Chanel for ‘ELLE’ magazine’s annual ‘Swimsuit’ issue, and she actually isn’t the only model to land a coveted cover! See all of the sexy cover girls right here.

Another day, another magazine cover for Bella Hadid! The major model, 20, looks amazing on the cover of ELLE magazine’s May issue, where the star shows off a two-piece sequin Chanel outfit and rocks a ruby red lip — and she isn’t the only gal to land a cover! In fact, the magazine enlisted six cover girls, including Hailey Baldwin, Jasmine Tookes, Elsa Hosk, Maria Borges, and Candice Huffine — and they all have their own cool covers.

Inside, Bella opened up about the models she always looked up to that shaped her career in the industry. “I was watching an Alaïa show from the ’90s, and it’s Naomi [Campbell], Cindy [Crawford], Linda [Evangelista]—the way they were radiating was beautiful. They were so confident. Those are the people I look up to,” she said.

With a slew of high-fashion campaigns and catwalks behind her, there’s no denying the fact that 2017 is totally Bella’s year — I think it’s safe to say her confidence radiates just like her idols! The cover is proof of that — Bella is smoldering! Her natural beauty shines right through as her hair is worn slicked back and she sports a fresh-faced look, save for her bold lip.

We’re loving the cool model crew ELLE enlisted for their annual swimsuit issue! Although being a model is a dream job for the girls, Hailey admitted that there’s a not-so-glamorous side to the industry that can get very lonely. “People think it’s all fun and glamorous, but it’s a lot of work, a lack of sleep, and a lot of being by yourself, away from family. Traveling the world alone when you’re 18 or 19 is a lot,” she said.

Are you obsessing over Bella’s latest cover for ELLE? Check it out above and let us know, and be sure to scoop up the issue for more on the model.

