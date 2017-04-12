Melania Trump Skips Fun At Baron’s B-Day Party By Refusing To Bowl In Heels: Report

REX/Shutterstock

Looks like Melania Trump may be too cool for bowling — even if it’s at her own son’s 11th birthday party! In fact, a new report claims the FLOTUS wore high heels to Barron’s special outing and totally missed out on all the family fun. Hmm, anything for fashion though, right?

There’s no question Melania Trump, 46, is a fashionable woman. But she apparently seemed to take her style too far when she reportedly showed up to her and Donald Trump‘s son, Barron Trump‘s, 11th birthday party rocking sky-high heels, reports Page Six. The catch? The shindig took place at a popular NYC bowling alley! To each her own, but that definitely doesn’t seem like proper bowling attire.

Melania’s reported impractical wardrobe choice obviously restricted her from participating in Barron’s birthday festivities, as she apparently watched on as Barron, his sister Tiffany, 23, and some of his classmates bowled. The outing took place on Apr. 6, and, according to the publication, “[Barron] was very happy, goofing around, and laughing with his friends.”

We love how Tiffany joined in on the fun too, and apparently the two had some friendly sibling competition going on! “They got super competitive with the bowling scores,” a source for the outlet added. “Tiffany joined in the competition and bowled with them.” Aw! Too bad Melania didn’t participate too.

But while Page Six claims Melania was shamelessly sporting heels, Daily Mail reported that Melania was actually dressed casually and looked ready “to throw some strikes down the lane.” DM also had no mention of a birthday party, reporting the event just consisted of Melania, Tiffany, Barron, and roughly 30 secret service agents. Either way though, it’d be hard to believe Barron DIDN’T have fun at Bowlmor Chelsea Piers! …We’re just not sure if Melania did LOL.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised the First Family had a public bowling outing? Can you imagine Melania bowling?

