Ashton Kutcher Is Cutest Dad Ever While Carrying Wyatt’s, 2, Pink Bag — Adorable New Pics

FameFlyNet

Cuteness overload alert! Ashton Kutcher & his precious 2-year-old daughter Wyatt shared some sweet daddy-daughter time while taking a springtime stroll together on Apr. 12. But the best part? Ashton proved he’s a real contender for dad of the year by carrying his little girl’s pink lunch box. Cue the swoons!

Ok, is Ashton Kutcher, 39, the cutest dad on the planet, or what? Walking side-by-side with his and Mila Kunis‘, 33, toddler daughter Wyatt, 2, the actor was the picture-perfect example of fatherhood. And we are SO here for it! Even cuter, Ashton shamelessly carried Wyatt’s tiny pink lunch box as she skipped alongside him in her pink sundress. SO adorable!

Keeping it casual in a white tee, chambray button down, and khakis, the father -of-two looked carefree while bonding with little Wyatt. Wyatt, on the other hand, was dressed to impress in her girly frock, tan boots, and cream cardigan. We especially love how she had a headband bow in her brunette locks — is it just us or does Wyatt already have an adorable sense of style?

With a brand new baby boy at home, Ashton and Mila’s only son, Dimitri, 4 months, we love how the actor took some special time to bond with their firstborn. Just last week, on Apr. 8, Ashton accepted the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award at the Ron Pearson Center in his home state of Iowa. The award is given to “individuals who consistently demonstrate good character as a visible role model.”

During his acceptance speech, he touched on his experience with fatherhood and how it’s changed him for the better. “When I had these kids, my wife and I had these kids, and we got to share that amazing, amazing, amazing honor, my first response was, I wanted to call my parents and say, ‘I’m sorry, because I never knew how much you loved me,'” Ashton told the audience. Aw! There’s no question he’s a loving father, and we just cannot get enough of him and Wyatt together.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn’t Wyatt the perfect blend of Mila and Ashton? Which parent do you think she looks more like?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.