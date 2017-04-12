Rex/Shutterstock

That’s using your head! Arturo Vidal gave Bayern Munich the lead during their April 12 match with Real Madrid, courtesy of a screaming header goal. Yet, when he was given a chance to score again, he fired off one of the worst penalty kicks in history!

That’s how it goes in the Champions League. One second, you’re the hottest player in the entire world. The next, you’re a dummy who missed a shot to give your team the win. Just ask Arturo Vidal. The 29-year-old Chilean player felt the highest high when he used his noggin to bash in the ball, giving Bayern Munich a 1-0 lead in their quarterfinal match with Real Madrid.

During the 24th minute, Thiago Alcantara, 26, launched the ball up from a corner kick. Arturo just launched himself, headfirst, at the ball. Talk about a screamer! Keylor Navas, 30, attempted to get a hand on the ball but it was far too late. 1-0, Bayern.

Arturo Vidal scores his third goal in the past two #UCL games to give Bayern the lead vs Real Madrid! #FCBRMA https://t.co/2pnMdxHiBF — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 12, 2017

Vidal's header was at 73km/h. What a bullet. For me the most complete midfielder in the world, would excel at any system or style of play. — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) April 12, 2017

It seemed like Arturo’s luck quickly ran out after that. Around the 40th minute, it looked like he was about to score another header, according to The Guardian. Arjen Robben, 33, fired the ball right towards Arturo in a “wonderful cross.” Yet, Arturo’s header went wide of the left upright in what many thought was an easy goal.

The Chilean superstar had a chance to redeem himself. The ref slapped Dani Carvajal, 25, with a handball penalty after he blocked a shot from Franck Ribery, 34, with part of his arm. Arturo took the penalty kick and what followed could only be described as “bowling-shoe ugly.”

Arturo misses a penalty, saved #RealMadrid

Vidal did not miss a penalty kick since Nov 2014 also in #ChampionsLeaguepic.twitter.com/9MuNPC6HTQ — Data and Statistics (@Statistics_Data) April 12, 2017

BREAKING: Vidal's penalty ball has begun its mission to space — Will (@WillSneezy) April 12, 2017

Arturo connected with the ball and the kick launched it straight up to the cheap seats in the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The disappointment from the hometown crowd was audible after he completely blew a chance to double Bayern’s lead. In fact, had he been able to score on that second header attempt, the Bavarians would be 3-0 going into the half.

There’s still plenty of game left to play, so Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, Gareth Bale, 27, and the rest of Real needs to get it together. In fact, Ronaldo scored on the 47th minute, tying up the game 1-1. This is just the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal and the last thing Los Blancos want is to have a major deficit when they return home for the final game of the tie.

