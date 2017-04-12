REX/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie’s on husband no. 4, according to a new report, April 11! The actress has reportedly moved on from Brad Pitt with a ’40-something Brit!’ Now, Angie’s allegedly trying to speed up her divorce to Brad, so she can tie the knot as quickly as possible. And, Brad’s reportedly not happy!

Angelina Jolie, 41, is getting married,” a family friend tells In Touch Weekly, in their latest, April 24 issue! Already?! The actress has reportedly been in a steamy romance with a British philanthropist and businessman since her marriage to Brad Pitt, 53, exploded in Sept. 2016. The actress was reportedly introduced to the unnamed man sometime in 2016, by mutual friends in London.

Let us remind you, that it’s only been seven months since Angelina abruptly filed for divorce from Brad on Sept. 19, 2016. But, she’s on the fast track to the alter, according to the mag, who claims that she’s even attempting to speed up her divorce settlement. However, the status of Brad and Angie’s divorce remains unknown. The couple had all of their legal docs sealed from the public in Jan. 2017.

As for Brad’s take on Angie’s alleged upcoming marriage? — Brad reportedly believes that Angie has moved on to “get back at him,” after their marriage imploded. Although he allegedly thinks Angie’s new relationship is a revenge plot, he is “feeling threatened,” according to the mag. This is allegedly because he and Angie’s custody battle hasn’t been resolved.

Brad and Angie reached a private, temporary custody agreement on Sept. 30, which granted her full physical custody of their six kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8. Brad was granted with visitation approved by a therapist. And, speaking of the kids — Angie “may introduce her new man to her children in LA within the next few weeks,” a source tells the mag. Wow! Talk about moving fast!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Angie is really engaged?!

