Angelina Jolie’s Romance With New Man: Have The Kids Met Her Future Husband?

Wed, April 12, 2017 4:20pm EDT by 2 Comments
Santi/Splash News
Angelina Jolie is reportedly getting married! She was ‘hoping to wait until the divorce with Brad [Pitt] was settled,’ but she’s allegedly very in love and wants to make things official. So does this mean her six children have already met this mystery man? Get all the details here!

“Initially, Angelina [Jolie] was hoping to wait until the divorce with Brad [Pitt] was settled” before she introduced her new man to her six children, a source close to the actress told In Touch. “But now she may introduce her new man to her children in LA in the next few weeks. She’s especially concerned that he bonds with Maddox and Pax.”

Of course, Brad isn’t very thrilled about this forthcoming introduction with Angelina’s new man and his kids — Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox and Zahara. 

“The idea that another man will be spending time with his kids is absolutely sickening and disheartening,” the source said. “Brad hasn’t met Angie’s man, doesn’t want to meet him and considers him an interloper in his family.”

Unfortunately for Brad, 53, he may have to get used to the idea of his kids having a relationship with this new guy, as the report claims Angelina, 41, and her man — a British philanthropist and businessman — are allegedly on the fast track to the altar.

We don’t know a lot about Angelina’s new lover, but the Oscar winning actress was reportedly introduced to the unnamed man sometime in 2016, by mutual friends in London, and they’ve been involved in a steamy romance ever since.

We do think it’d be soon for Angelina to get married again — she and Brad only split seven months ago — but if she’s happy, then we’re happy for her.

HollywoodLifers, how long should someone wait before introducing their kids to a new partner? Tell us how you feel below!

