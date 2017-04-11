Corinne Olympios Skipping ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ To Be With Her New Beau? The Truth

Splash News

We’ve been dying to see Corinne Olympios on ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ ever since she left ‘The Bachelor.’ With her attitude and drama, it’s guaranteed to be good TV! However, she has a new boyfriend now, so does that mean it’s not happening? Find out, here!

We NEED Corinne Olympios, 25, to be on this season of Bachelor in Paradise! The controversial Bachelor star is chock full of hilarious quotes, liquor-fueled arguments, and shocking sexual antics, and we want to watch it all unfold again. But in March she admitted to having a new boyfriend, so does that mean she’s out for summer 2017?!

NOPE! When asked if she’s doing the show she said “I mean, I’m still not sure yet,” to E!. “Most likely, yes. So not 100 percent locked in yet.” Woo! However, she quickly went on to gush about her new mystery man, so it does seem a little weird that she would go on a dating show.

“I’ve been seeing him for a little bit,” she explained, calling him her “special someone.” “I’m not ready to come out to the world about him yet. It’s still in the early stages. I don’t know what’s going to happen but we’re vibing really nicely and everything’s going well and I just want it to stay that way.”

Corinne says she’s known her new suitor for a “really long time,” and that he’s a Los Angeles resident who “has his s–t together. He supports me in everything I do,” she gushed. “We just get along so well. We’re also like great friends. It just meshes.” THEN WHY WOULD YOU GO TO AN ISLAND FULL OF SEXY SINGLE MEN, CORINNE?! We’re not sure if this will make Bachelor in Paradise lame, or amazing, but we can’t wait to find out.

HollywoodLifers, do you want Corinne to go on Bachelor in Paradise? Let us know!

