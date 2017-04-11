Wow. The memoir that Caitlyn Jenner is preparing to release is filled with bombshell after bombshell, and a new report claims that Kris Jenner’s ex-husband, Robert Kardashian, only defended their friend, O.J. Simpson, in his murder trial to get back at his ex-wife.

Caitlyn Jenner, 67, is ready to let it all out with a new memoir that makes some pretty shocking claims, reports Radar Online. In her first memoir, Caitlyn is reportedly opening up about what the 1995 O.J. Simpson murder trial was really like for the Kardashian family, especially her late friend, Robert Kardashian, and their mutual ex-wife, Kris Jenner, 61.

“I wonder if it was his way of saying to her what I think she was saying to him when she married me: a big f–k you,” Caitlyn allegedly writes in the memoir, according to the report, eluding to the idea that Robert may have only defended O.J. because of how much Kris allegedly despised him.

In another alleged excerpt from Caitlyn’s memoir, the former Olympic athlete has nothing nice to say about O.J.’s person. “He was the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a–hole in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them,” Caitlyn allegedly wrote.

These bombshell claims from the memoir come shortly after it was reported that Caitlyn is also revealing that Robert once told her O.J. confessed to the murder in private. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Caitlyn has allegedly written that Robert told her — back when she was still Bruce in the 1990’s — that O.J. was 100% guilty of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown. Yikes.

