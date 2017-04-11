The White House is reportedly having a bit of trouble pulling together the annual Easter Egg Roll, and Twitter is having a field day over it. Cue the egg-cellent puns and jokes!
Is the Donald Trump administration about to ruin Easter? Maybe, if you ask Twitter. Take a look:
People initially got worried after this little call-to-action from the guys that make the eggs for the event each year:
Fortunately, the White House was able to get a rush order, but still. You had one job.
“It’s the single most high-profile event that takes place at the White House each year, and the White House and the first lady are judged on how well they put it on,” Melinda Bates told the New York Times of the huge, elaborate event. “I’m really concerned for the Trump people, because they have failed to fill some really vital posts, and this thing is all hands on deck.” Melinda organized the Egg Roll for 8 years as director of the White House Visitors Office while Bill Clinton was President. So she should know.
Anyway, all this is to say: people are worried the Egg Roll might not be so fab this year. Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Idina Menzel are just a few of the A-listers who have performed at past Egg Rolls, but considering how behind the White House is on planning — not to mention the whole debacle over the the Inauguration performers — it might just be Sean Spicer himself up on that stage in a bunny costume, performing hits for the kiddies. Shudder to think.
HollywoodLifers, do you think the White House will plan the Easter Egg Roll correctly in time? Or will it be simply rotten? (Not sorry.)
