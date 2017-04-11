Shawn Thew/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

The White House is reportedly having a bit of trouble pulling together the annual Easter Egg Roll, and Twitter is having a field day over it. Cue the egg-cellent puns and jokes!

Is the Donald Trump administration about to ruin Easter? Maybe, if you ask Twitter. Take a look:

Ok stop the presses. The Trump White House can't even figure out the Easter Egg Roll. This line right here: https://t.co/pC93vGSM62 pic.twitter.com/zUZONWFVdQ — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 11, 2017

'I' as in irony: Trump inviting Curious George & Elmo to the Easter Egg Roll at the same time his budget puts a target on their backs. #PBS pic.twitter.com/Xkxm80Us98 — LisaMarie (@indianaoldsoul) April 11, 2017

Aide: Mr. President, we're having some problems with the Easter egg roll.

Trump: Call the Chinese. I hear they make excellent egg rolls. — gettingsome (@gettingsome) April 11, 2017

"Nobody knew Easter Egg Roll could be so complicated" — Thalamus Maximus (@hungry_thalamus) April 11, 2017

Trump turns to small child on lawn during Easter Egg Roll, whispers into her ear "306 electoral votes." — Rob Marvin (@rjmarvin1) April 11, 2017

To be honest, I expected more Faberge egg jokes in the lead-up to this year's Easter Egg Roll. C'mon people. — Patrick Delaney (@patdelaney) March 31, 2017

People initially got worried after this little call-to-action from the guys that make the eggs for the event each year:

Fortunately, the White House was able to get a rush order, but still. You had one job.

“It’s the single most high-profile event that takes place at the White House each year, and the White House and the first lady are judged on how well they put it on,” Melinda Bates told the New York Times of the huge, elaborate event. “I’m really concerned for the Trump people, because they have failed to fill some really vital posts, and this thing is all hands on deck.” Melinda organized the Egg Roll for 8 years as director of the White House Visitors Office while Bill Clinton was President. So she should know.

Anyway, all this is to say: people are worried the Egg Roll might not be so fab this year. Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Idina Menzel are just a few of the A-listers who have performed at past Egg Rolls, but considering how behind the White House is on planning — not to mention the whole debacle over the the Inauguration performers — it might just be Sean Spicer himself up on that stage in a bunny costume, performing hits for the kiddies. Shudder to think.

The solution to the White House Easter Egg Roll debacle is clear, and in the @PressSec's hands: BE the bunny, Sean. https://t.co/JvvwUMY5wN — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 11, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think the White House will plan the Easter Egg Roll correctly in time? Or will it be simply rotten? (Not sorry.)

