Juventus Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Quaterfinal Online

Here we go! After making a historic comeback in the Round of 16, Barcelona now faces Juventus in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal on April 11. The game starts at 2:45 PM ET so don’t miss a single second.

Barcelona fought tooth and nail to get to the quarterfinals, but the battle is far from over. The Spanish side must now face the titanic challenge that is Juventus. The Italians are hungry for some Champions League payback, and would love to send the Blaugrana back to Barcelona with an L. Sports fans better tune in to watch every heart-pounding second, because this is going to be a good one.

Barcelona goes into this match without any momentum. Lionel Messi, 29, Neymar, 25, and the rest of Barca tripped over their own feet and fell face-first into a 2-0 loss in La Liga, losing 0-2 to Malaga. Neymar, in particular, had a bad night. After picking up a second yellow card, he sarcastically clapped at the assistant referee, according to USA Today.

While the red card means he’s sitting out the match against Real Sociedad, he’s expected to be part of this UEFA Champions League match. It may be the last time the Brazilian plays for Barca in a month, as he’s reportedly going to get a two-game ban for his sarcastic clapping.

While Barca has struggled ahead of this match, Juventus has been eagerly anticipating the shot to get some revenge on their Spanish rivals. Barca defeated Juve in the finals of the 2014-15 Champions League cup final. Though Barcelona pulled off the unbelievable by defeating Paris Saint-Germain, 6-1, in the Round of 16 to earn their ticket to the quarterfinals, they’re not playing like the powerhouse they were years ago. If Barca can keep Juve from embarrassing them the way PSG did in the first leg (by beating Barca 4-0) then that might be a victory in itself. If they can even score an away goal or two, they may be in a good spot for the second leg back at Camp Nou.

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers? Who do you think will win the Champions League?