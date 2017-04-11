St. Louis Cardinals Vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream — Watch The MLB Game Online

AP/REX/Shutterstock

Fly ball! The St. Louis Cardinals will travel to Nationals Park for an early season MLB game against Washington on Apr. 11th at 7pm EST. Catch every exciting at bat here and watch Bryce Harper take the ball deep online!

The St. Louis Cardinals are already struggling early in the season with a record of 2-5 as they host the hot Washington Nationals in a National League showdown at the nation’s capital. Bryce Harper, 24, the right fielder for the Nationals, is on a roll hitting .385. At the start of the 2017 season the slugger enjoyed his first ever 4-4 game to go with his 2 home runs on the year and 8 RBI’s. The guy is already putting up MVP numbers.

This is the second game in the series of three between these two clubs. The opener was a wild one with the Cardinals losing 14-6. In that game, Washington’s Tanner Roark, 30, got the win despite giving up 3 earned runs in five innings pitched. The Nationals are on top of the National League East tied with the New York Mets at 4-3. Following the Cardinals, the Philadelphia Phillies will be coming to visit the Nationals for one last series before they hit the road.

The St. Louis Cardinals have a deep tradition in baseball and are one of the most storied clubs in the history of the sport. The team dates back to the late 1800’s and has 11 World Series championships. Originally named the Brown Stockings, no club in baseball has quite the same colorful past. Anytime the team takes the field, anything is possible, so enjoy this game!

