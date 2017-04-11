‘DWTS’: Nick Viall Reveals Story Behind Emotional Kiss With Vanessa Grimaldi

Image Courtesy of ABC

Following his Rumb on ‘Most Memorable Year’ week on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ Nick Viall scooped up Vanessa Grimaldi out of her chair and shared a very public kiss with her! HollywoodLife.com caught up with ‘The Bachelor’ star EXCLUSIVELY after to find out why he decided to embrace his lovely wife-to-be.

Nick Viall, 36, is so in love with his lady and not afraid to show it! After dedicating his “Most Memorable Year” dance, the Rumba, to Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, he scooped her up from the audience — yes, it was rehearsed — dipped her, and kissed her for the whole world to see! It was absolutely adorable, and PDA-filled.

“That is something me and Peta [Murgatroyd] talked a lot about, even before Most Memorable week,” Nick told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY after the show on April 10. “I just wanted to have the opportunity to share a moment with Vanessa this season. It obviously made sense for it to be this week, and the way I look at it is that Vanessa and I are sharing this experience together. I know I am doing most of the dancing, but she has been so supportive and I just want to share this with her. It was really special to have her be a part of it.”

Of course he dedicated his dance to Ed Sheeran‘s “Shape of you” to his fiancée, and it was extremely romantic; it was also his best dance of the season, earning him a score of a 30. Next week, Nick and Peta will be taking on Disney week — and no he will not be Prince Charming.

“The exact opposite,” Peta told us after the show, revealing that they are doing Pinocchio. “We have to ham it up. We will have to go right into character.” Nick added that they plan to “really own it,” which is something we can not wait to see.

HollywoodLifers, did you love the moment between Nick and Vanessa?

