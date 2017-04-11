United Passenger: Could Dao’s Past Drug Felonies Affect Him Suing Airline?

Courtesy of Instagram

After Dr. David Dao was violently removed from a United Airlines flight on April 9, it was discovered that he has 98 felony counts on his record. If he decides to sue the airlines or police, could his crimes come back to bite him? HollywoodLife.com got the EXCLUSIVE scoop from New York lawyers!

Dr. David Dao‘s dark past should not play a factor in any legal action he may take against United Airlines or Chicago police, according to New York lawyers, Michael Wildes and Ylber Albert Dauti. If Dao decides to sue, the outcome of his case should only be determined by what went down on the airplane, April 9.

“What needs to be judged [in court], is what was seen in the camera footage from the [United Airlines] flight,” Wildes told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The response from the airplane and [Chicago] police, speaks for itself. Unless Dao was an aggressor, he should not have been manhandled the way he was.”

Dauti also agreed, when he said that there should be “no bearing at all” in any potential case filed by Dao about the United incident. Dauti even explained that a case about the United incident “will never go to trial,” due to his opinions that it would be a nightmare for the airline. Nonetheless, The Dauti Law Firm lawyer said, “No matter what United may dig up on Dao’s past, the video speaks for itself!” Dr. David Dao’s Court Docs — SEE PICS The video [which can be seen above] shows the horrific incident that occured on April 9 during a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Louisville. Dao was violently removed from the flight by Chicago police, where he can be seen bloodied and disoriented. He was dragged on his back through the aisle of the airplane while he screamed, and passengers were mortified. Soon after the horrific video went viral, it was discovered that Dr. Dao had been charged with 98 felony counts for illegally prescribing painkillers in 2005. Prosecutors claimed [in the docs above] that Dr. Dao was writing fraudulent prescriptions for drugs, such as, Oxycontin. In addition, Dao was also convicted of writing prescriptions to a patient in exchange for sex. However, Dao’s controversial past should not be taken into account if he decides to sue United Airlines or Chicago police.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Dao's reported dark past?

