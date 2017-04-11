United Airlines Passenger Dragged From Plane Reveals He’s Not ‘Doing Well’ In Hospital

Courtesy of Twitter

This is just so sad. The elderly doctor who was violently dragged off of a United Airlines flight is still hospitalized due to the injuries he suffered in the disgraceful incident. We’ve got the details on how Dr. David Dao says he’s ‘not doing well.’

We’re learning more about the condition of the 69-year-old physician whose violent removal from a United Airlines flight Apr. 9 made headlines after video emerged showing him being manhandled by security officers. Dr. David Dao talked to Louisville, KY TV station WLKY Apr. 11 from a Chicago hospital where he’s recovering from the traumatic incident. When asked what his injuries were he said “everything” and that he was not doing well.

Video taken by fellow passengers aboard flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville showed David being pulled out of his window seat and dragged down the aisle of the aircraft while screaming in pain. He suffered a split lip when his head was butted against an armrest during the fracas and was bloodied, dazed and disoriented following the violent incident.

What’s even more appalling is that paying customer David was booted from his flight along with three other passengers to make room for United employees. While the others begrudgingly went along with the unceremonious treatment, Dr. Dao had patients to attend to and the airline’s next flight wasn’t until the following day. “He said ‘I’m a doctor. I have patients I have to see in the morning. I have to get back tonight. I can’t be delayed,'” fellow passenger Tyler Bridges said.

Tone-deaf United CEO Oscar Munoz called Dr. Dao “belligerent” about being “re-accomodated” which is just fancy speak for being bumped from a flight that he paid to be on. Oscar even COMMENDED the actions of his flight crew for the incident that traumatized David, as well as fellow passengers who had to witness the horrific drama.

In an internal company e-mail, he told employees that, “I want to commend you for continuing to go above and beyond to ensure we fly right.” Ugh! If “flying right” means bumping passengers for his own employees in a violent manner, we really hope he rethinks such policies. Following widespread backlash, Oscar later issued an apology promising to “fix what’s broken so this never happens again,” but it was so impersonal and never mentioned David by name.

