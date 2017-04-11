United Airlines Doctor’s Dark Past Revealed: Trafficked Drugs For ‘Sexual Favors’ — Court Docs

Well, it turns out that Dr. David Dao DOES have a dark past. The doctor, who was violently dragged off a United Airlines flight against his will on April 9, used to traffic and trade drugs for homosexual favors, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY confirmed now that we’ve obtained his shocking court docs! See them here.

It’s true! After a video of Dr. David Dao, 69, being forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight on April 9 went viral, a shocking new report alleged he has a shady past — one that includes trafficking and trading drugs for “homosexual favors,” according to TMZ. We were shocked upon learning this news, but it’s actually true. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY obtained court docs from 2005 that prove Dr. David Dao was once charged with 98 felony drug counts. Prosecutors claimed he used to write fraudulent prescriptions for drugs and wrote prescriptions to a patient in exchange for sex. See all the court docs in the gallery above!

As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Dr. David Dao was sentenced to five years probation for these shocking convictions, and he also lost his license to practice medicine in the state of Kentucky. His license suspension was lifted after 10 years, but it came with some restrictions — he can now only practice internal medicine in an outpatient facility one day a week.

Obviously, none of this is connected to the incident that took place on board the United Airlines flight, when the man was abruptly removed from the “overbooked” flight to make room for other passengers, but it definitely gives us a deeper look into the life of Dr. David Dao.

Sadly, Dr. David Dao isn’t doing well after he was violently dragged off the plane by his arms. On April 11, Dr. David Dao told Louisville, KY TV station WLKY that “everything” on his body hurts right now. And United Airlines doesn’t seem to care. CEO Oscar Munoz called Dr. Dao “belligerent” about being “re-accomodated.” Oscar even commended the actions of his flight crew for the disgusting incident.

