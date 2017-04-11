United Airlines Bombshell: Doctor Convicted Of Allegedly Prescribing Drugs For Sex

The saga surrounding the doctor who was dragged off of a United Airlines flight against his will continues, as a new report claims he has a dark past. Not only was the doctor allegedly found guilty of writing prescriptions in exchange for sex, but he was also reportedly charged with 98 felony counts of illegally prescribing painkillers. Whoa.

Dr. David Dao made headlines on Monday, April 10, after a video of him bloodied and screaming as security officers forcefully removed him from a United Airlines flight went viral. However, we are now finding out that there may be much more to this man’s story — and unfortunately, it’s not good news.

In 2005, Dr. Dao was allegedly involved in some very serious legal misfortunes, reports TMZ. He was reportedly charged with 98 felony drug counts for illegally prescribing painkillers, in which prosecutors claimed that Dr. Dao was writing fraudulent prescriptions for drugs like Oxycontin and more. On top of that, he was convicted of writing prescriptions to a patient in exchange for sex, according to TMZ’s report.

Dr. Dao was allegedly sentenced to five years probation for these convictions, and he also lost his license to practice medicine in the state of Kentucky. After 10 years, his license suspension was lifted by the medical board, which allowed him to start practicing medicine again in 2015. The lift came with restrictions though, including that Dr. Dao could only practice internal medicine in an outpatient facility just one day a week.

Thankfully, none of this seems to be connected to the incident that took place onboard the United Airlines flight. As the airline claimed in a statement, Dr. Dao was removed due to an “overbooked” flight — though the reason for the security team’s force against Dr. Dao remains unknown.

