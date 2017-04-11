United Airlines Doctor Dragged Off Plane Was Pro Poker Player: See How Much He Made

Courtesy of Instagram

The outrageous United Airlines scandal keeps getting more unbelievable. In addition to allegedly being a convicted felon, Dr. David Dao – the man dragged off the plane in that terrifying video – is a professional poker player. Wait you find out much he made while at the table!

Many fans, after watching the horrific footage of security guards dragging Dr. David Dao down the aisle of United Airlines flight 3411, thought the 69-year-old doctor had hit the legal jackpot. However, as more details about the man at the center of the scandal reveal themselves, it seems he’s not hurting for money, as the doctor was once a professional poker player, according to TMZ.

David reportedly joined the World Series Of Poker circuit in 2006, according to the WSOP official site. He finished 15th in a $200-buy in tournament, going home with $326. From there, David’s success took off. He took home more than $20,000 at three different tournaments in 2008. In 2009, he scored his biggest jackpot when he came in second at a WSOP tournament at Harrah’s Tunica in Mississippi.

He pocketed $117,744. He took a break in 2012, returning to win $19,947 in July 2016. His last tournament appearance was in Jan. 2017, where he finished 11th at a No-Limit Hold’em Tournament. He only won $1,191, but that brought his overall earnings to $234,664. While it’s not the $18,346,673 that Antoni Esfandiari, 38, won in the 2012 WOSP The Big One For One Drop event, it’s still a nice chunk of change.

Sure, I'd fly @united even after what happened. Maybe I'll hit the jackpot. I could use the money. #UnitedAirlines #UnitedAgainstUnited — patnasonsongs (@pnason4) April 11, 2017

That guy that got kicked off the #UnitedAirlines flight has hit the jackpot. Easy money! — 🐸 Stephen Beard 🐸 (@SMABSO) April 10, 2017

In case you all were wondering, David Dao also made $200,000 playing poker while his license was suspended. This fact is also irrelevant. — Biscuit Extra Buttra (@BiggestBiscuit) April 11, 2017

Dr. Dao’s entry into the World Series Of Poker circuit happened one year after his medical license was supposedly suspended due to him allegedly trading prescription drugs for sex. Dr. Dao was reportedly charged with 98 felony drug counts, according to TMZ, and he was sentenced to five years probation following his conviction. After 10 years, the medical board lifted the suspension and he was allowed to practice medicine again in 2015.

Though his alleged criminal record and poker history is interesting to know, neither of these things really justifies United Airlines for how they treated him. After all, they randomly picked him to be removed from the overbooked flight. In fact, United’s behavior has inspired the hashtag #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos, as their slogan “Fly The Friendly Skies” doesn’t seem right anymore.

