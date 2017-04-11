United Airlines CEO Commends Staff Who Dragged ‘Belligerent’ Passenger Off Plane

REX/Shutterstock

Outrageous! The CEO of United Airlines is actually commending the flight crew of an aircraft where a terrified elderly passenger was violently dragged off the plane. We’ve got the details on how he’s now calling the victim ‘belligerent.’

This is just so wrong. A 69-year-old doctor who was upset about being forced off of his overbooked United Airlines flight from Chicago to Louisville, KY Apr. 9 is getting dissed by the company’s chief. The poor man was violently removed by security, who after picking him up out of his seat — which split the victim’s lip in a bloodied mess — dragged him down the aisle while horrified fellow passengers looked on and filmed it. Now United’s CEO Oscar Munoz is giving a great big pat on the back to his staff while throwing the injured passenger under the bus for putting up a fuss.

“Our employees followed established procedures for dealing with situations like this. While I deeply regret this situation arose, I also emphatically stand behind all of you, and I want to commend you for continuing to go above and beyond to ensure we fly right,” Oscar wrote in an e-mail to company employees that was obtained by several news outlets, including TMZ. Umm, the “situation” landed the victim in the hospital with a split lip! Praising the flight crew staff for allowing that violent incident to happen is just so misguided.

The still unidentified passenger allegedly protested the flight crew and security officers’ directions to exit the plane, of which Oscar says he was simply being “re-accommodated” in his e-mail. “When we approached one of these passengers to explain apologetically that he was being denied boarding, he raised his voice and refused to comply with crew member instructions.”

The CEO claims the victim became “disruptive and belligerent,” and continued resisting, even running back onto the plane. The man can be seen on video repeatedly saying “I have to go home.” It turns out he had patients to see the next day and he wouldn’t be able to attend to them, as the next Chicago to Louisville flight wasn’t until a day later! No wonder the guy was so upset.

While Oscar seems to be taking the violent treatment of A PAYING CUSTOMER way too lightly, backlash was swift on Twitter with many people vowing to boycott the airline for how the victim was manhandled. Even the Chicago Department of Aviation is taking the incident seriously, as they have suspended the officer who forcibly dragged the passenger out of his seat.

