United Airlines CEO Finally Apologizes To David Dao For Dragging Him Off Their Plane

United Airlines’ CEO Oscar Munoz finally issued a statement offering his ‘deepest apologies’ to Dr. David Dao, the man who was viciously dragged off an April 9 flight in Chicago. After a first statement that glossed over Dr. Dao’s mistreatment, is it too late to apologize?

Second time the charm? After issuing an incredibly tone deaf and frankly baffling statement commending his staff for how they handled a horrifying situation onboard an overbooked flight in Chicago on April 9, United Airlines’s CEO Oscar Munoz tried again. In his open letter to Dr. David Dao on April 11, he promised to “do better” and “take full responsibility and work to make it right” after the passenger was dragged, bloodied, off his flight for refusing to voluntarily give up his seat on an overbooked flight.

“The truly horrific event that occurred on this flight has elicited many responses from all of us: outrage, anger, disappointment,” Munoz wrote in his statement on the United Airlines site. “I share all of those sentiments, and one above all: my deepest apologies for what happened. Like you, I continue to be disturbed by what happened on this flight and I deeply apologize to the customer forcibly removed and to all the customers aboard. No one should ever be mistreated this way.

“It’s never too late to do the right thing. I have committed to our customers and our employees that we are going to fix what’s broken so this never happens again,” he continued. “This will include a thorough review of crew movement, our policies for incentivizing volunteers in these situations, how we handle oversold situations and an examination of how we partner with airport authorities and local law enforcement. We’ll communicate the results of our review by April 30th.”

