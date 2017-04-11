While it doesn’t seem Tiny & T.I. will officially get back together any time soon, there’s one driving force keeping Tiny positive through their split — their baby daughter Heiress! Revealing in a new vid just how happy Heiress makes her feel, Tiny let fans know she’s grateful for ‘every morning!’ Aw!

Although it’s been a tough few months for Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, after she filed for divorce from her husband T.I., 36, back in December, the singer-songwriter has their daughter Heiress Diana Harris, 1, to thank for lifting her spirits during this difficult time. And it is not hard to see why baby Heiress is such a bright light in her mother’s life — just LOOK at that precious smile!

“Every morning is a great one when u have something this special to look forward to.. My #PHD My Sunshine, Toots, Heir🐻 A baby with too many names lol @heiressdharris#EverybodyLovesHeiress 🙏🏽👑💜,” Tiny captioned a sweet Instagram clip that she shared with fans on Apr. 11. In the video, little Heiress can be seen crawling on the floor, looking up at her mom, and even taking a few shaky steps. What a cutie!

Divorce is never easy, but we love how positive Tiny seems to have stayed through it all. And while for a time there fans thought maybe she and her rapper hubby would kiss and make up, T.I. confirmed their split on Apr. 11 in a shocking interview with Power 105.1. But he also revealed he and Tiny are still great friends.

“There is no beef [with Tiny]; we good, we straight,” T.I. told host Angie Martinez. “Everyone else got the problem. We eat, we talk, we spend time together. She’s still one of the best friends I have in the world. I just make a better best friend than a husband.” Something that’s NOT up for debate though? The fact that T.I. makes a great father, and he and Tiny seem to be doing a great job of co-parenting their youngest.

In fact, just last month, the former couple celebrated Heiress’ first birthday with a super sweet Disney-themed party! “Brought Disney World to US!!!! #GodisGood #HappyBirthdayHeiress #ProudPops #TodayWasAGreatDay,” T.I. captioned an adorable pic of him and Tiny with Heiress on her special day. How adorable is that? There’s no question this little one has two loving parents!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving this cute video of Heiress? Do you think Tiny and T.I. will ever get back together?