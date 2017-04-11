Tiny & T.I.: She’s Finally Ready To Jump From ‘Sinking Ship’ Marriage

Are Tiny and T.I. FINALLY ending it? Tiny is battling side pieces while T.I. gives nonchalant interviews about their marriage, and she’s had enough, as HollywoodLife.com has exclusively learned. Here’s why Tiny is ‘just about done!’

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, filed for divorce from T.I., 36, in December 2016, and a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively that she’s getting ready to expedite the process. “Tiny’s just about done,” the insider declares. “She knows when to jump off a sinking ship and she’s currently reaching for her life jacket.” Uh, oh!

Yes, Tiny is not here for T.I.’s recent antics. “T.I.’s letting her down, again,” the insider explains. “He’s going around saying in interviews that he’s a better friend than husband. It’s nonsense and it’s killing her,” the source adds. Fair enough!

Happy Sunday 🌎 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Apr 2, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

“Then on top of that, she’s fighting side-pieces on social media,” the source continues, referring to Tiny and Bernice Burgos‘ brewing Instagram war. “The last thing she wants to be doing is talking sh*t online with her man’s side chick,” the insider reveals. “She’s mad, furious even, that he’s not the one that’s trying to check Bernice.” As we previously knew, the two women started battling it out on Instagram after Bernice posted a lip sync cover of one of Tiny’s old Xscape songs, which she took as a diss. Even though she and T.I. have split, Tiny thinks he should still be sticking up her, which is not a crazy request.

“Tiny’s trying to put on a strong front amidst everything she’s dealing with,” the source tells us, “And she needs T.I. to let her know if he’s serious about their marriage, family and future.” Otherwise, it’s goodbye for real!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tiny is going to pull the plug on their marriage soon?