T.I. Confesses He’s Not Looking For Love After Tiny Split: It’s A ‘Distraction’

T.I. gave an explosive interview to Power 105.1 radio station on April 11, not only confirming that he and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris are officially done, but that he’s swearing off relationships once their divorce is finalized! WATCH here.

T.I., 36, is barely getting ready to leave his relationship with Tiny, 41, and he’s already claiming he won’t get married ever again! “I’m striving to take my family, its name and our legacy as far and high as it can possibly go,” the rapper said in the new interview. Okay, fair enough. But then things got crazy! WATCH:

The whole internet is talking about this interview #T.I. did with #Power105, saying he basically thinks marriage/relationship are distractions to a rappers career 😩 Welp….we hope BB knows how TI feels before she starts thinking he's about to leave 1 relationship, to be in another 💀 #TeaTENDERS A post shared by TeaTENDERS LLC (@teatenders__) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

“In my life, there will be two different things. There will be people, place and things that help me get there, and there will be people, place and things that distract me and deter me,” T.I. continued. “Marriage and what marriage means…is just going to distract me,” he declared, basically implying that he’s done with relationships for good. Strong words!

It’s hard to believe that T.I. is really over love, but as he went on to say in the interview, he doesn’t think he can be a good husband anymore. “Marriage is going [deter] me from taking my family onward and upward,” he shared. “I don’t always have time to do the thoughtful things a husband does…it could be seen as selfish, but I have a hard time seeing something as selfish if it helps some many other people.”

@troubleman31 speaks…. Thoughts? LINK IN BIO TO WATCH FULL INTERVIEW Via @hotcculture A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolousent_) on Apr 11, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

Tameka “Tiny” Harris filed for divorce from the rapper in December 2016, but it looks like things might finally start moving. We wouldn’t be surprised if it was finalized within the next few months!

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. will ever remarry?

