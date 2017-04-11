Talan Torriero: ‘Laguna Beach’ Star Expecting 1st Child — Watch Adorable Ultrasound Video

Courtesy of Instagram

SO exciting! Another ‘Laguna Beach’ baby is on the way! Talan Torriero & his wife Danielle are officially expecting baby #1 and we could not be happier for the adorable couple. Even better, Talan shared a super sweet sonogram video of their little one, and he/she is already quite active! Watch here.

Do we sense a Laguna Beach spinoff coming on? After all, a new generation of Cali cuties is already on its way! Talan Torriero, 30, is expecting his first child with his wife, Danielle Torriero, and we can only imagine how psyched the two must be about starting a family together. Sharing the news with the world on Apr. 10, both Talan and Danielle posted an Instagram clip of their unborn child, and it is beyond adorable!

“#BabyTorriero coming Oct. 2017 🤘🏻@danielletorriero 13 weeks & counting 😎,” Talan captioned the sweet black-and-white video. In the vid, their little one can be seen in Danielle’s belly peacefully relaxing — as all unborn babies do. But then, out of nowhere, the fetus jumps a little a bit — almost as if it hiccuped. SO cute!

It’s clear Talan and Danielle are STILL head over heels for each other even after falling in love eight years ago. In fact, just two weeks ago, the notorious “ladies man” posted a sweet tribute to his wife. “The moment I knew I loved her 8 years ago. I met her 8 years ago today – happy birthday to @danielletorriero,” he captioned a pic of the couple cuddling in the grass. Aw! The MTV alum tied the knot with Danielle in June 2014.

Talan joins other Laguna Beach and The Hills alums who are also expecting. Lauren Conrad, 31, revealed on New Year’s that she’s pregnant with HER first child too. She and hubby William Tell will most likely be expecting their bundle of joy this spring. A month later, Jason Wahler and his wife, Ashley Slack, announced that they have a bundle of joy on the way as well. Whitney Port, 32, while never appearing on Laguna Beach, was a star of The Hills, and she announced her pregnancy back in February by debuting her adorable baby bump on Instagram.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited Talan is starting a family? Congratulate him and Danielle below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.