Stephen Belafonte Will Fight For Visitation Of Mel B & Eddie Murphy’s Daughter Angel, 10

Stephen Belafonte just CAN’T seem to leave Mel B alone! Not only does the alleged abuser want joint custody of his daughter with the former Spice Girl, he’s also reportedly after the legal right to maintain a relationship with Mel’s shared daughter with Eddie Murphy! Looks like their divorce just got uglier.

Yikes! Since Mel B, 41, filed for divorce from her husband-of-ten-years Stephen Belafonte, 41, last month, it seems Stephen has been demanding A LOT of the former Spice Girl — including visitation rights to Mel’s shared daughter with Eddie Murphy, 56.

Of course Stephen also wants joint custody of Madison, his 5-year-old daughter with Mel, but he’s demanding to be able to maintain a relationship with Angel, 10, as well, according to TMZ, as he’s been in Angel’s life since she was born. Even still though, Mel will reportedly “strongly oppose” Stephen’s request for visitation rights with her and Eddie’s daughter, the media outlet reports. And we don’t blame her! After all, Stephen allegedly physically and psychologically abused Mel for years — even punching her and telling her to “die b*tch.”

But not only does Mel reportedly want Stephen far away from Angel, she also wants sole custody of Madison, which will clearly ignite a vicious custody battle. On Stephen’s end, he apparently says Angel’s biological father, Eddie, has been a “marginal presence” in Angel’s life, and that he’s been her rightful stepdad. And his claims may have some pull after all!

Under California law, a stepparent can in fact get “reasonable visitation” if it’s in the best interests of the child. Considering Mel’s abuse allegations against him though, the courts may decide he’s not fit to see Angel. In a letter Stephen’s lawyer wrote to Mel’s lawyer on March 31, he reportedly staked his claim, according to the publication.

The lawyer wrote, “Stephen would like to schedule a meeting as soon as possible to discuss the resolution of temporary issues including his ability to see Madison and Angel, whom we would appreciate continuing to have contact with.” Stephen’s lawyers, according to the media outlet, will raise the issue as the divorce proceeds, but under law he can not ask for stepfather visitation in his divorce response. Either way, it looks like he’s not going down without a fight!

