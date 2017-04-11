‘L&HH’: Sierra Gates ‘Heartbroken’ After Husband Betrays Her — She Was ‘Totally Blindsided’

Courtesy Instagram

Sierra Gates got the shock of her life during the April 10 episode of ‘L&HH: Atlanta,’ when her husband Shooter Gates admitted he’s been sleeping with Moriah Lee. So, what is the Glam Shop CEO doing about it? Here’s what we know!

Sierra Gates, 25, hired Moriah Lee as her marketing assistant, but it didn’t take long before the new addition to her team was smashing her husband, Rod ‘Shooter’ Gates. Sierra was totally in the dark about her husband’s affair and a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she only found out about it, thanks to the show’s producers. “Sierra had no idea that Moriah was sleeping with her husband. No one knew until the producers dug around in her life.”

Even worse — the cameras were rolling when Sierra found out the awful truth. “She found out it was real on camera, Shooter admitted it or she would never have believed it. She’s heartbroken that he would betray her like this.” Poor Sierra — we really feel for her.

But don’t expect Sierra to crumble! She’s already shown some serious backbone, so we’re not surprised that she’s fighting back. In fact our source says she’s making life very hard for Shooter. “She kicked him out of the house and emptied all their joint bank accounts.” Sounds like she’s got this under control. Let’s just hope she sticks to her guns.

As for Moriah, we have a feeling she’ll be an ongoing nightmare for both Sierra and Shooter. She’s busy trying to get her come up with her very own nightclub and she’s already proven that she’ll do just about anything to make it happen.

