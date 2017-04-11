‘Sesame Street’ Debuts Julia, A Muppet With Autism, For First Time — Watch Her Meet Big Bird

Welcome to ‘Sesame Street’, Julia! The adorable Muppet with autism has made her highly-anticipated first appearance on the children’s show, and she became friends with Big Bird right away! See a cute clip from their first meeting here!

Elmo finally showed his best friend Julia how to get, how to get to Sesame Street and introduced her to his other friends! Julia is a Muppet with autism, who has been added to the show in the hopes that the six millions kiddos who watch every week will learn more about the disorder that affects 1 in 68 children — some that they probably know and are buddies with at school.

In Julia’s debut episode on April 10, adult Alan Muraoka is supervising Elmo, Julia, and Abby Cadabby finger painting, when Big Bird walks up and wants to meet their new friend. Big Bird is taken aback a little, and hurt, when Julia doesn’t respond to him introducing himself, or saying that he likes her painting. But, as Alan explains, Julia has something called Autism, and tells Big Bird (and little ones at home) what that means.

“It helps to ask again. For Julia, it means she might not answer you right away,” he explains. And she may not do what you expect, like give you a high five.” The group talks about what Autism is, and also about what makes Julia special — and a great friend! They admire Julia’s painting and play tag together, welcoming Julia into their little circle. “I think I’d like to be a friend of Julia’s too,” Big Bird says.

Julia has appeared in online Sesame Street segments and in their books as one of Elmo’s pals since 2015, but this marks her first time as part of the main show. She’s muppeteered by Stacey Gordon, who has a son with autism.

