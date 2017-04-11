How To Use Self Tanner Without Streaks Or Looking Orange: Celeb Tanning Expert Says

REX/Shutterstock

Tanning can be tricky but we have expert tips from the celebrity tanner who works with stars like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Ellie Goulding, Lady Gaga, Rita Ora, and many more. Read how to get their perfect glow below!

James Read is a celebrity tanning expert, whose work has been spotted on A-List stars at the Academy Awards, The Grammys & more. He also has his very own line of products so you can get the celeb glow at home!

James is breaking down everything you need to know about self-tanning at home!

James told HollywoodLife.com: “One of the biggest mistakes people make when tanning is overapplying. The best approach is to gradually apply your tan in thin layers. You can always add more if you want a darker color!”

“When selecting your self-tanner, you may want to try a gradual tan — it’s great for tanning virgins, or for someone just wanting a glow or wanting to custom design their tan by building it up. My new Coconut Melting Tanning Balm is great for people just learning how to self-tan. The smooth coconut oil texture makes it easy to blend in and you can easily feel where the tan has been applied, making sure you’ve covered all areas. It’s hassle free, as well, which takes all the worry out of self-tanning. Gradual tans are great to use all year round as they hydrate the skin as well as making u look healthy.”

WHAT TO DO BEFORE YOU TAN:

“Exfoliate your skin over a two day period before you tan, and wax and shave 24 hours before. Moisturize hands, elbows, feet and ankles, and also any dry areas on the body. This will keep those areas from absorbing too much tan and leave you looking patchy. Moisturize daily to make your tan last longer.”

“Rub an ice cube on your face prior to applying self-tan to close the pores. And to prep the eyebrows, dab on a bit of coconut oil to avoid buildup in brow hairs. If you need to shave after tanning, use an electric shaver.”

HOW TO APPLY TANNER:

“Start by applying from the top of the body and work the tanner down using sweeping motions. Always use a tanning mitt as it gives a more natural-looking finish. And if you make a mistake you can always apply my Tan Perfecting Enzyme Peel Mask to help correct it!”

HOW TO AVOID LOOKING ORANGE OR SPLOTCHY:

“To make sure your tan is the right color for you, I suggest doing a patch test on the inside of your arm or applying the tan then taking a selfie on your phone with the flash on as a guide,” James says.

“Make sure you aren’t applying your tan on top of an old one. Exfoliating a few days before will help solve this problem.”

HollywoodLifers, do you self-tan in the summer or do you apply self-tanner all year round?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.