Selena Gomez Starts Every Day With THIS For Clear Skin & Shiny Hair

Selena Gomez has an easy and quick tip to fight colds, and boost her immune system that she does every morning — copy it below!

Selena Gomez spoke about her addiction to ginger to James Corden on his Carpool Karaoke back segment in 2016, but this beauty tip is still relevant today!

James said he heard Selena starts every day with a shot of ginger. “I love ginger shots, yes, but I actually like to eat a piece of ginger every morning. It’s a good burn!”

The two actually take a big ginger shot together — watch around 3:15 in the video above — but it doesn’t go as planned!

James does NOT love the taste but Selena isn’t phased! “It’s killing everything inside! All the bad things!” She barely flinches!

It’s true — it’s an acquired taste, but Selena is right — it’s good for you in so many ways! Everyday Health reports that ginger “reduces pain and inflammation” and even kills certain bacteria like Salmonella. It also has to feel good on your throat if you are a singer like Selena!

You don’t have to make your own ginger shots or eat straight ginger like Selena — Jamba Juice has a Orange Ginger Cayenne Shot that will work wonders.

It has potassium and vitamin B-3, which helps with skin, hair, eye, and liver health. Cayenne pepper has also been linked to helping relieve joint pain and achy muscles, fight colds and helps rev your metabolism so you burn more calories.

It’s a spicy shot, but like Selena said, it’s a good burn and it will make you feel refreshed and revived for the day!

HollywoodLifers, would you follow Selena Gomez’s ginger shot ritual?