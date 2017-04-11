Sean Spicer Slammed For Saying ‘Hitler Didn’t Use Chemical Weapons’ Like Assad

REX/Shutterstock

Sean Spicer has had a lot of gaffes in his 3 months as press secretary, but this one takes the cake. On April 11 he claimed that Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons like Assad in Syria, ignoring the estimated 1.1 million Jews and other people he gassed to death during the Holocaust. See furious tweets here.

This is on another level. Sean Spicer, 45, sent the internet into a frenzy on April 11 while talking about how appalling Assad’s use of chemical weapons against his citizens in Syria was. While of course we agree with that, the way he described the situation was unacceptable. In a press conference, Spicer said “we didn’t use chemical weapons in WWII. You have someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons.”

Sean Spicer saying Hitler didn't use chemical weapons in WWII.🤦🏽‍♂️ #PressBriefingpic.twitter.com/2omxhbS9hU — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) April 11, 2017

Um, what? Apparently Spicer forgot about the 1.1 million people, including Jews, that Adolf Hitler murdered in the gas chambers of his concentration camps during WWII using the chemical Zyklon B. The timing could not be worse considering the comment came during Passover, and Donald Trump noticeably skipped the White House Seder one day before. He has also been criticized for neglecting to respond to mounting anti-Semitic acts around the country and the globe.

Spicer was given the opportunity to clarify his statement, and somehow made it even worse. “I think when you come to sarin gas, [Hitler] was not using the gas on his people the same way as Assad was doing,” said Spicer. “He brought them into the holocaust centers, I understand that.

I’m saying in the way that Assad used it, dropped it down into innocent, dropped it into the middle of towns, it was broad, the use of it.”

Okay, does Spicer think that the Jews were NOT Hitler’s people? Because he keeps saying Assad used gas “on his own people,” comparatively to Hitler, who killed millions of German citizens. Also, we assume he meant concentration camps when he said “Holocaust centers” which makes them sound like a museum or something rather than a death camp.

Look, obviously what Assad did – gassing hundreds of people in Syria including women and children – was an atrocity. It’s one of the worst mass murders we’ve seen in recent years, and against his own innocent people. But why would Spicer try to compare it to one of the greatest genocide in history, with incorrect facts, no less?

Here are some of the enraged responses from Americans on Twitter:

To recap: Sean Spicer, given a chance to remedy his Hitler comment, says Hitler didn't use gas on his own people like Assad did. pic.twitter.com/VIKm1KvXW5 — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) April 11, 2017

current photo of Sean Spicer pic.twitter.com/tnYbd0eDnR — Caro (@socarolinesays) April 11, 2017

Sean Spicer is basically if u crossbred Mike from Veep and Pepe the Frog and put him to bed reading Mein Kampf nightly. — young alfajore (@bucketsdntlie) April 11, 2017

Hitler didn't gas his own people. He simply re-accommodated the Jews into gas chambers. – Sean Spicer pic.twitter.com/txWGGaDUxT — Roentgens (@roentgens9) April 11, 2017

Sean Spicer's rollback on Holocaust ignorance is even worse.It was shameful Millions were murdered by Hitler. Germans &Austrians. #trump pic.twitter.com/VYlcUvCTqs — Jonathan Beeley (@foreignpolicy77) April 11, 2017

UNITED: We are the worst people in the world at PR. SEAN SPICER (Defending Hitler on Passover): Hold my beer. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) April 11, 2017

Sean Spicer just said 'even Hitler didn't use poison gas' ignoring the 6 million Jews that were gassed…Jesus Christ — Dave Ryan (@maddogg2463) April 11, 2017

RT IF YOU AGREE: Saying no chemical weapons were used in the Holocaust is part of an effort to deny it happened. Sean Spicer must resign. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) April 11, 2017

