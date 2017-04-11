Sean Spicer is in HOT water — and he knows it! After making super insensitive, and downright inaccurate, remarks about Hitler not using gas against his own people, the press secretary has officially apologized. But just how sincere is he? Watch here & decide for yourself!

Yikes! While White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, 45, has found himself caught up in multiple controversies since taking on the position back in January, none have been as hard-hitting as this one! Returning to the air on the evening of Apr. 11, Sean apologized across TV news networks for saying just hours earlier during a press briefing that Adolph Hitler did not use chemical weapons against his own people, as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had.

Apparently Sean briefly forgot about the Holocaust? Either way, Sean, with his tail between his legs, apologized for what he said, telling CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, “When you make a mistake you own it. I appreciate you having me on. We all make mistakes; you’ve made mistakes,” Sean told Wolf while standing on the White House North Lawn. “We all, hopefully, have a bit of forgiveness in us. And I hope that people who understand know that when I make a mistake I try and own it. And I would ask people for their forgiveness.”

While denouncing Russia for sticking by Bashar al-Assad in the aftermath of the chemical attack against his citizens that took place last week, Sean incorrectly stated, that someone “as despicable as Adolph Hitler…didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons.” Oops! Sean was immediately bombarded with major criticism all across the country — some even calling for his resignation.

“I was obviously trying to make a point about the heinous acts that Assad had made against his own people last week using chemical weapons and gas,” Sean told Wolf during his apology. “Frankly, I mistakenly used an inappropriate, insensitive reference to the Holocaust, for which there is no comparison. For that I apologize. It was a mistake to do that.” You think?

Wondering who Sean was apologizing TO, Wolf asked the press secretary to clarify. “Clearly anybody who, not just suffered in the Holocaust, or is a descendant, but, frankly, anyone who was offended by those comments,” Sean said.

He added, “I was trying to draw a comparison for which there should not have been one. It was insensitive and inappropriate. I’m not looking to quantify this in any way. … I should have stayed focused on the Assad regime, and the danger that they have brought to their own people, and the terrible atrocities they did. And to drag any other comparison into this was not appropriate.”

