Jonathan Martinez: Sweet Boy, 8, Fatally Shot In San Bernardino School Identified In 1st Pics

Our hearts are absolutely breaking. The young victim of the San Bernardino elementary school shooting has been identified as Jonathan Martinez, an 8-year-old boy who was killed by his teacher’s estranged husband in his special needs classroom. Jonathan’s family now calls him their ‘family angel.’

The little boy who is believed to have been shot in the crossfire of the San Bernardino school shooting on Apr. 10 has been identified as Jonathan Martinez, 8. Jonathan was reportedly standing near his special education teacher, Karen Elaine Smith, 53, when both were fatally shot inside a North Park Elementary School classroom. Jonathan’s family shared photos of their son for the first time on Apr. 11.

Jonathan and Karen were shot by her estranged husband, 53-year-old Cedric Anderson, before he turned the gun on himself and committed suicide. It is believed at this time that kids were not the target of Cedric’s attack. However, Jonathan and one other student, a 9-year-old, were rushed to an area hospital with gunshot wounds, according to ABC News. They were standing behind Karen when she was shot.

Jonathan tragically died before making it to surgery. However, the other student was reported to be in stable condition after originally described as being in critical condition. At the time of the shooting, the special needs classroom reportedly had 15 students ranging from 1st to 4th grade inside.

During a press conference on April 10, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan, revealed that Cedric had a criminal history, which included arrests for domestic violence, weapons, and drug charges. These cases happened before his short relationship with Karen began.

In light of this horrific tragedy, Jonathan’s family set up a GoFundMe account for funeral expenses. On the site, his loved ones call Jonathan their “family angel.” The family’s goal was to raise $10,000, which they have already exceeded. After just 15 hours, the page has raised over $30,000.

