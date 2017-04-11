‘RHOBH’ Reunion Part 1 Recap: The 10 Most Shocking Revelations

Image Courtesy of Bravo

Get ready for some crazy drama! Part 1 of the ‘RHOBH’ reunion special kicked off with a bang on April 11, when the ladies went toe-to-toe over Erika’s missing panties, Lisa Vanderpump’s ‘nasty’ jabs, and more! See the top 10 moments from the first hour below.

1. During Part 1 of the RHOBH reunion on April 11, Erika wore underwear, but Lisa Rinna said she chose to “go without” as a way to support her co-star. Rinna added, “I have no underwear on, so if I flash you, enjoy it.”

2. Erika said that if she wins Dancing With the Stars, she’ll give the Mirrorball Trophy to Andy Cohen so he can put it in the Bravo Clubhouse. So cool!

3. Eileen doesn’t regret that moment in Hong Kong, when she told Erika, “It’s not like [Dorit] killed your kid.” She explained that she could have said, “It’s not like she killed your puppy,” and it would have meant the same thing because it was just a figure of speech.

4. Erika doesn’t discuss her son on the show because “he prefers it that way. He needs to remain in his private space.” Lisa Rinna added, “It’s about safety.”

5. Lisa Vanderpump apologized to Eileen for saying her husband’s head was up someone’s skirt. “I shouldn’t have said it. I was having fun,” she explained. Eileen said it only made her realize just how “nasty” Lisa really is.

6. Vanderpump has a love/hate relationship with Rinna. Vanderpump explained that sometimes “I wanna strangle her — I really do.”

7. Kyle Richards has a section of her closet designated for reunion dresses and scary finale moment dresses — outfits she swears she’ll never wear again due to the painful memories that are attached to them.

8. PK admitted he shouldn’t have gotten so involved in the ladies’ drama.

9. PK sort of apologized to Erika for looking at her vagina, when she showed up to lunch without any underwear on. “I caught a glance, and that point, I never looked again,” he said.

10. Erika thinks PK is a “nasty person.” Apology not accepted.

