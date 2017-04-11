Are Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj putting their bad blood to rest? The rapper shocked everyone on the April 10 episode of ‘Hip Hop Squares’ when she admitted that she’s actually a ‘big fan’ of Nicki’s music! Say what?!

On Hip Hop Squares, Remy Ma, 36, was asked about the lyrics of Nicki Minaj’s 2014 hit “Anaconda.” She was quizzed about comes after “put his butt to sleep,” and Remy threw a little bit of shade at Nicki, 34, but she made our jaws drop with a compliment!

“You know what I’m kinda thinking that she was would have said something about her butt, because that’s always like the every other two bars,” Remy said. “The name of the song is ‘Anaconda,’ you have to talk about your assets! Where’s the anaconda gonna go? […] I’m actually a big Nicki Minaj fan and I know all her lyrics. And her next line is ‘Now I’m eating some tacos.'”

Remy should probably re-listen to the song, because that’s not the right answer! The line actually goes, “Now he’s calling me NyQuil.”

Before you start thinking the bad blood is over, the episode was filmed back in 2016, but it just aired now. No wonder Remy didn’t throw more shade! Since the episode was filmed, Remy and Nicki have gone to war on social media and diss tracks.

Most recently, Remy took a shot at Nicki with a diss aimed at Nicki’s brother, Jelani Maraj, 38, on April 7. “If you wasn’t there, don’t talk about nobody’s case,” she said, referencing her 2008 conviction for shooting a woman in the stomach. “Even if what they said was exact and right in my case, b**ch, I ain’t never touch nobody’s kids.” Remy was clearly talking about the 2015 charges against Jelani for allegedly raping a 12-year-old child. Nicki has yet to respond to this latest diss. Just when you thought the feud was over, the plot thickens!

