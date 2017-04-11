‘Power’: Lela Loren Teases A ‘Harder’ Angela & ‘Consequences’ In Season 4

The season 3 finale of ‘Power’ ended with Jamie and Angela’s relationship going up in flames. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Lela Loren about the upcoming season, including what Jamie and Angela’s first meeting is like after his arrest!

HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Lela Loren, 36, at the New York special screening event for the new series The White Princess on April 5.

What can you say about the upcoming season?

I would say that season 4 starts out going in a particular direction and will sort of lull you into thinking that power has become a certain thing, and then it will whip around and bite you in the face like a rabid dog. It’s like that dog that you thought you loved just [mimics a dog biting].

How does season 4 compare to previous seasons?

Thematically, it’s still sort of the same, but there’s some other storylines that get developed or pursued that are different and new. You get to see the consequences for those characters involved. And then obviously at the end of season 3, Ghost is in prison.

What can you tease about Angela and Ghost’s first interaction after the arrest?

It’s not good. [Laughs] I mean Angela legitimately thinks he murdered her ex-boyfriend.

Is Angela going to continue this pursuit of the truth or is she going to accept that Jamie killed Greg?

I think Angela prides herself on accuracy.

Do you think there’s hope for Angela and Jamie?

Even I don’t know that! I hope for it. I hope they can find some humanity between the two of the them.

Could we see a darker Angela? A lot of stuff has happened to her. Is all of this going to take a toll on her?

I think whenever heartbreak or something like that you’d hoped and dream for really fails, you tend to slingshot back in the direction of the person you used to be. Angela will kind of clamp back down again. She’s definitely harder this year.

Power will return for season 4 in 2017. A premiere day has not been released.

