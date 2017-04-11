Beauty Trend: Ombre Lips — How To Get The Perfect Summer Style In 2 Easy Steps

Courtesy Photo

With spring officially here, it’s time to switch up your beauty look and what better way to switch things up than with the latest beauty trend — ombre lips! While ombre lips sounds super complicated and a hassle to do, it’s actually the opposite. Amber Rose, 33, showed us that you can get the summer style in just two steps — how easy is that? Amber just released the newest launch of her FLiRT Cosmetics line, CHIC HAPPENS Ombre Lip Kits and it’s life-changing.

The CHIC Happens Ombre Lip Kits take the guesswork out of finding and matching the perfect shades to blend your lip because they’re perfectly paired to give you ombre effects. The duo lip-kits feature an expertly formulated Lip Kajal and a vibrant Lip Gloss and they come in 4 different pairings: SLAY ALL DAY, MEME LOVER, NEO-FEMME, and NO SHAME.

To get the look yourself, these are the 2 easy steps:

1. The Lip Kajal:

Has a pointy tip crafted to be used as a creamy lipstick liner to sculpt and shade the outer lip area with controlled and effortless precision for shaping and shading.

– The smooth, quick-release formula is designed to glide on smoothly so you can with the Chic Happens Lip Gloss to create the perfect ombre effect. The soft matte finish gives a natural, subtle glow that’s perfect for pairing but even great on its own!

2. Lip Gloss:

Can be used to fill your ombre lip creation, or be worn on its own. It’s designed to blend & highlight with extra shiny gloss. The trick to great ombre is the right combination of color, shine and coverage & this ultra-rich, high-shine lip gloss brings lips intensely pigmented color that’s buildable for a richer finish.

– This gloss has a soft, smooth texture glides onto lips without feeling sticky and blends effortlessly with the Lip Kajal for seamless gradation.

What do you guys think of the latest beauty trend? Will you try the ombre lip?

