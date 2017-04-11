‘DWTS’: Normani Kordei On Getting Vulnerable — ‘There’s Power In Your Weaknesses’

Each week, Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei will be writing exclusively for HollywoodLife.com about her latest experience on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ This week, she chronicles finally getting emotional this week, and dancing while Fifth Harmony performed.

This week we did the Rumba to “Impossible,” which is the first song Fifth Harmony ever sang together. My girls were on stage with me, and it was just really cool for me to show a vulnerable side of me because generally I never really show emotion. I always kind of do it behind closed doors. I think that there’s power in your weaknesses and in your struggles, which is something that Val [Chmerkovskiy] helped me recognize. I’m very blessed and grateful to have him alongside of me throughout this competition. I’m learning more and more about myself and just really growing. I’ve seen a transformation even within the last three weeks.

This week, we’re finally back in the states. I just wanted to sleep in my bed! I’m not going anywhere, I’m tried of seeing an airplane. I don’t even want to see another plane! I think that being back will just be a little less stressful, even though our Asian tour was a success and it was fun and we created memories, I’m ready to just stay in L.A — have Acai bowls, wake up whenever I want, still have rehearsal but you know, not be so pushed.

Next week, I’m looking forward to performing our Disney piece to Mulan. Its called “I’ll Make a Man out of You,” and I’m really excited about this song and this theme. It’s such a powerful film, especially speaking to the youth and young women, just letting them know that they’re strong enough, even if society compares or makes men out to be more powerful than we are as females. I think that we’re very strong, especially when we’re united, but we can do anything that men can do and just as good. I think it’s all about believing in that and knowing what you have to offer.

