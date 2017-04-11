New United Airlines Mottos: Flyers Drag The Company With Memes After Assault Of Passenger

Courtesy of Instagram

After United Airlines literally dragged a passenger off one of its planes, the company’s motto, ‘Fly The Friendly Skies,’ doesn’t seem appropriate anymore. So, Twitter jumped in to mock the company with devastating #NewUnitedAirlinesMotto suggestions and memes!

United Airlines certainly doesn’t seem “friendly,” not after the company (with the help of three security officials) dragged Dr. David Dao off United 3411 on April 9. The incident — which left the 69-year-old man bloody, hysterical and begging for death – had many flyers suggesting that United’s logo needed a new update.

“You carry on. We carry off,” one Twitter user suggested, while others thought that United should boast that “if we can’t beat our competitors, let’s beat our customers.” Others mocked the language used by the company, dragging the term “re-accommodate” after watching United drag Dr. Dao.

More fans invoked several pop culture icons. There were many references to Katniss Everdeen, as it looks like United Airlines is turning into The Hunger Games. Others wondered if Neegan from The Walking Dead was suddenly promoted to CEO. Others quoted Harrison Ford, 74, and his iconic line from Air Force One. Ultimately, there were so many helpful suggestions from travellers, the hashtag #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos began trending worldwide.

Not Enough Seating?

Time For A Beating!#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Ethan (@Warbot2003) April 11, 2017

Need your seat, Get your ass beat #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Jay Midkiff (@Jay74Midkiff) April 11, 2017

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos United Airlines -We put the hospital in hospitality pic.twitter.com/SXteUBrY8O — Ted (@peskys_pole) April 11, 2017

If we can't beat our competitors, let's beat our customers #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Jordan Lee YongRong (@cstrainer) April 11, 2017

Other airlines got you feeling jet lagged? Fly United and you'll get dragged. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/Yneql4aPIZ — Sarah McClutchy (@somuchclutch) April 11, 2017

https://twitter.com/emilycschwartz/status/851795169745784832

You carry on, we carry off #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Sir Castic One (@SnapDad42) April 11, 2017

He's got a ticket to ride but we don't care!#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos @United — Michael Edwards (@medway1975) April 11, 2017

While other airlines provide you Huger Games on your screen, we give you the real thing! #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Meiyu Liu (@PiyawLiu) April 11, 2017

May the odds be ever in your favor #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/JFAIkTnIiu — Founding Ideals (@founding_ideals) April 11, 2017

When a hashtag starts to trend worldwide, you know that someone’s in trouble. This whole scandal happened after United overbooked flight 3411. The airline needed four of the passengers to voluntary give up their seats to make room for four United employees flying stand-by. When no one offered themselves up as tribute, the airline randomly picked four passengers to be “re-accommodated.”

Dr. Dao, a medical professional once reportedly convicted for exchanging prescription medicine for sexual favors, said he had to get to Louisville to see patients the next day and refused. In came the security guards to drag David down the aisle. He was able to get back on the flight but he was visibly traumatized by the event. United’s CEO offered a weak apology to Dr. David, while commending the airline staff for successfully handling the “belligerent” passenger.

What do you think about the #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos, HollywoodLifers? Leave your own suggestions below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.