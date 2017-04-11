National Pet Day: Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift & More Celebs With The Cutest Furry Friends

Courtesy of Instagram

Happy National Pet Day! There’s nothing like snuggling up to your cat or dog, and celebs like Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner, and more agree! See all the best photos of stars with their adorable pets!

Taylor Swift, 27, is known for her cats — Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson — almost as much as she’s known for her music. The Scottish fold kitties have become Insta-famous after Taylor’s posted dozens of cute photos of the little ones. Taylor is a self-professed cat lady, and she wouldn’t have it any other way. We love her for that.

Taylor is just one of many celebrities with a love for furry friends. Bella Thorne, 19, also has two precious cats named Louis and Lola. Bella adopted Louis, a Siamese cat, in 2013 after they crossed paths during a photo shoot. She welcomed little Lola, a Scottish fold, into her family in Jan. 2016.

Miley Cyrusb, 24, has a number of pets, including dogs, cats, and a pig! It’s a good thing her fiance, Liam Hemsworth, 27, loves animals just as much as she does!

Kylie Jenner, 19, has added a number of cute pups to her family. Norman and Bambi are her beloved Italian greyhounds. She also has a long-haired dachshund named Ernie and a tiny little pup named Penny. They frequently pop up in her snapchats when she’s hanging out at home.

Chrissy Teigen, 31, and John Legend, 38, have three dogs — Buddy the bulldog, and two French bulldogs named Pippa and Penny. We love seeing these pups interacting with John and Chrissy’s daughter, Luna! They love to play with her. Hollywood is just full of pet lovers! Check out the rest of the amazing photos of celebs with their pets by looking through our gallery!

HollywoodLifers, which celebrity has the cutest pet? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.